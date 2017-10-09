Flyers' Dustin Tokarski: Traded to Philly, assigned to AHL
Tokarski was traded from the Ducks to the Flyers on Tuesday in exchange for future considerations. He's already been reassigned to the AHL's Phantoms.
Originally selected by the Lightning with a 2008 fifth-round pick, Tokarski has drawn into a mere 34 NHL games between the Lightning, Canadiens and Ducks. He's a depth goalie who has gone 10-12-5 with a 2.84 and .904 save percentage in his career.
