Tokarski was traded from the Ducks to the Flyers on Tuesday in exchange for future considerations. He's already been reassigned to the AHL's Phantoms.

Originally selected by the Lightning with a 2008 fifth-round pick, Tokarski has drawn into a mere 34 NHL games between the Lightning, Canadiens and Ducks. He's a depth goalie who has gone 10-12-5 with a 2.84 and .904 save percentage in his career.