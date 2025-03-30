Zamula registered an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Zamula helped out on the first of two goals by Matvei Michkov in the contest. The helper was Zamula's first point in 14 games in March, and he's added 17 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating from the third pairing. The 25-year-old has had a steady role while Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) has been sidelined. Zamula has mostly underwhelmed in 2024-25 with 15 points, 32 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 56 appearances, so most fantasy managers can do better for defensive depth.