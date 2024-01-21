Zamula produced two goals, one on the power-play, and a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

The 23-year-old blueliner has suddenly become a threat for the Flyers. Zamula came into the season with just four points, all assists, in 26 career NHL games, but over the last 15 contests he's racked up four goals and 11 points, including all six of his career points with the man advantage (two goals, four helpers). Philadelphia has rotated through a number of defensemen on its top power-play unit, so Zamula could lose his spot to Jamie Drysdale or Cam York at some point, but for the moment he's delivering enough offense to be worth a roster spot in nearly all fantasy formats.