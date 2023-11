Zamula posted an assist and two PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Zamula had a point in each of his first three games, but he entered Friday in an eight-game slump. The 23-year-old snapped the drought when he helped out on Sean Couturier's first-period marker. Zamula has a goal, three assists, 12 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 12 outings in a third-pairing role this season.