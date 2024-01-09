Zamula provided an assist to counter a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Zamula has assists in back-to-back games, but he'll need to keep it up in order to stay in the lineup. The Flyers have eight defensemen on the active roster, which means they could always turn to Nick Seeler and Rasmus Ristolainen to round out the third pair for Wednesday's contest with the Canadiens. If you're rolling with Zamula -- who has three goals and seven assist through 31 contests -- it's advisable to check pregame warmups to make sure he's out there for the next tilt.