Zamula was called up Tuesday and named to Philadelphia's roster for the start of the 2022-23 season, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Zamula was alongside Ronnie Attard, as the fourth pairing, during Monday's practice. The Flyers currently have eight defensemen on the roster, so it appears as though they will have to battle for playing time. Zamula suited up in 10 games with Philadelphia last season.