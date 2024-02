Zamula (illness) is likely to play in Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Zamula missed the last game before the All-Star break while ill, but the 23-year-old is apparently fine to return after just the one absence. The Flyers are expected to roll seven defensemen Tuesday, though Zamula figures to see power-play time even if he doesn't get a regular shift at even strength.