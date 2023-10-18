Zamula scored his first career NHL goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring less than two minutes into the first period, snapping a shot through traffic from the blue line that got past Thatcher Demko for what proved to be the game-winning tally. Zamula has two points and a plus-3 rating through two games to begin the season, but he saw no power-play time Tuesday and isn't guaranteed to keep his spot in the lineup once Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed) returns from IR.