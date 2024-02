Zamula will be watching Saturday's game versus Seattle from the press box, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Coach John Tortorella has been using Zamula on the fourth line, but he is going in a more traditional role Saturday as Nicolas Deslauriers will play alongside Scott Laughton and Garnet Hathaway. Zamula has five goals and 15 points in 42 games this season. He has been a fantasy asset in deeper leagues this season, if you have been using him as a defenseman.