Zamula signed a one-year, $775,000 contract extension with Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Zamula generated one goal and 19 points in 44 games with AHL Lehigh Valley this past season. He also picked up four assists, 13 blocked shots and nine hits in 14 NHL outings with the Flyers in 2022-23. Zamula is expected to be available for training camp in September after undergoing shoulder surgery April 10.