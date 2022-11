Zamula was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Zamula was the odd man out when the Flyers needed to bring up netminder Samuel Ersson for Tuesday's matchup with St. Louis. With Carter Hart back at practice, the team was able to undo the change and bring Zamula back to the NHL. Even with his promotion, Zamula is far from guaranteed to suit up versus the Jackets on Thursday and may have to settle for serving as a healthy scratch.