Zamula was elevated from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.

The addition of Zamula could be an indication that there is an injury on the Flyers' blue line, though nothing official has been announced as of yet. Even if there is an injury, Zamula may be hard-pressed to break into the lineup for Tuesday's clash with the Panthers. For his part, Zamula has appeared in 11 NHL games this season in which he garnered two assists, six shots and six hits while averaging just 13:45 of ice time.