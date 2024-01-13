Zamula notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Zamula set up Joel Farabee on the game-winning goal with 1:24 left in the extra session. This was the third time in four games Zamula has picked up an assist, all of which have come on the power play. That role with the man advantage has helped him stay in the lineup for 10 straight games, matching his longest stretch of the season, though head coach John Tortorella will likely keep the 23-year-old blueliner on a short least. Zamula has 11 points (four on the power play) with 29 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 33 appearances.