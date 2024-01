Zamula scored a goal, added two PIM and went minus-3 in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Zamula has scored twice and added two assists over his last four contests. That's a good way for him to stick in the lineup over Marc Staal, and it helps he's also gone plus-6 in that span. Zamula is up to eight points, 23 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 27 appearances this season, mainly in a third-pairing role.