Zamula played for the fifth time in eight games in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Zamula is in a part-time role, though the absence of Cam York (upper body) has opened the door for him to play more. A lack of offense isn't helping Zamula's case to stay in the lineup -- he's posted just one assist with nine shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 13 appearances this year. Even if he plays more regularly, he'll likely be limited to a third-pairing role.