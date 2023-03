Zamula posted two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday, Zamula seemingly came out of nowhere to produce his first career multi-point game. The 22-year-old saw just 13:09 of ice time, but he was efficient on the way to a plus-2 rating and adding a pair of hits. The Flyers dressed seven defensemen, including Zamula, who was instrumental in helping the Flyers tame a Panthers team that had three straight wins heading into the latest clash.