Zamula recorded two assists in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

The 23-year-old blueliner had a hand in the Flyers' first two goals on a wild night that saw them turn an early 5-1 deficit into a 6-5 lead before eventually falling in the shootout. Zamula hadn't found the scoresheet since Nov. 10, and while his one goal and six points through 24 games on the season isn't impressive, he's made something of an impact in his own zone with 32 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating.