Zavragin was selected 87th overall by the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The Flyers continue to add to their goaltending depth despite having already selected Carson Bjarnason at No. 51 overall. The No. 12 ranked European goaltender by NHL Central Scouting, Zavragin spent this past season in the Russian Jr. league, finishing with an 11-6-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .920 save percentage. A mid-August birthday, Zavragin is one of the youngest first-year netminders available in the draft.