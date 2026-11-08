Zavragin has gone 4-3-0 with a 1.89 GAA and a .925 save percentage across nine games for the KHL's Metallurg Magnitogorsk this season.

Zavragin split most of his time last year between the KHL and the VHL, the Russian minor league, in SKA St. Petersburg's system. A move to Magnitogorsk in the offseason could be viewed as mostly lateral, as both teams are among the KHL's best. Zavragin has performed better with his new KHL club, which is a positive sign in his development, even though he's not seeing a starter's workload. His contract runs through the end of the 2027-28 campaign, so Flyers fans and dynasty managers shouldn't expect to see Zavragin in North America for another couple of years at a minimum.