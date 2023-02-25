Desnoyers was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday and will be in the Flyers lineup versus the Devils.

Desnoyers had 19 goals and 17 assists in 48 games with Lehigh Valley, his first season as a professional. The 21-year-old has been red-hot of late, with five goals and 13 points in his last seven games, including two goals and six points in his last two contests. He will replace Travis Konecny (upper body) in the lineup after the Flyers placed Konecny on injured reserve in a corresponding move.