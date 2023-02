Desnoyers will be reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley following his NHL debut Saturday versus the Devils, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It's likely to keep Desnoyers in a rhythm, as the Flyers are off until Wednesday. The 21-year-old center logged six hits, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and a minus-1 rating in 14:53 of ice time as the third-line center Saturday. Desnoyers could be back with the big club for Wednesday's game versus the Rangers.