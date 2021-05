Desnoyers signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Wednesday. The deal will begin with the 2021-22 season.

The Flyers selected Desnoyers in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He spent the 2020-21 campaign with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL, racking up 21 goals and 49 points in 37 contests. The 19-year-old winger will likely begin the 2021-22 season with AHL Lehigh Valley.