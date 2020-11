Desnoyers currently ranks third in QMJHL scoring with 25 points in 16 games.

It's been a terrific start to the season for the 2020 Philadelphia fifth-rounder (135th overall). By comparison, Desnoyers has never tallied more than 35 points in either of his prior two QMJHL campaigns. Desnoyers has taken on a much more offensive role following an off-season trade from Moncton to Halifax. He should be in prime position to pile up points the rest of the way.