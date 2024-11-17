Andrae (undisclosed) missed the last 9:21 of Saturday's game versus the Sabres due to an injury, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Head coach John Tortorella did not have an update on the nature or severity of Andrae's injury in his postgame comments. Andrae has played well in a top-four role, so this injury could have an impact on the Flyers' defense, though that could be mitigated if Cam York (upper body) or Jamie Drysdale (upper body) is able to return soon. Andrae's status should be updated prior to Monday's game versus the Avalanche.