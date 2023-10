Andrae was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Andrae has played in four of six games for the Flyers so far, but he has yet to record his first NHL point. The defenseman has added six blocked shots, two hits and a minus-1 rating while averaging 13:00 of ice time per game. The Flyers will need to call up a blueliner prior to Thursday's game versus the Wild, as Andrae's reassignment leaves them with five on the roster.