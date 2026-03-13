Andrae scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

Andrae had been scratched for the previous two games and had gone six contests without a point. The 24-year-old defenseman will have to earn his playing time to close out the season, as he has battled Noah Juulsen for much of the last month and a half for the last spot in the lineup. Andrae has two goals, 12 points, 29 shots on net, 55 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 46 appearances.