Andrae agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Philadelphia on Monday.

Andrae has already linked up with AHL Lehigh Valley on an amateur tryout and played in two games for the club in which he grabbed a pair of helpers. Selected by the organization in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the Swedish blueliner garnered six goals and 20 helpers in 51 games for HV71 back in Sweden this season before making the jump to North America.