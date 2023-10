Andrae is featured on the Flyers' Opening Night roster.

Andrae was a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and made his pro debut with AHL Lehigh Valley last year. The 5-foot-9 blueliner registered two goals and six points in those 10 contests. He could see a bottom-four role early on but may head back to the minors once Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed) is healthy.