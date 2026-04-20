Andrae will not suit up in Game 2 against the Penguins on Monday because of an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

Andrae didn't practice Sunday and managed only 9:39 of ice time in Game 1 on Saturday, but it's unclear if that was a result of the injury or performance-related reasons. Noah Juulsen will draw into the lineup Monday and skate next to Nick Seeler on the third pairing. Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday in Philadelphia.