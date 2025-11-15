Andrae registered two assists and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Blues.

This is the kind of performance Andrae needed to solidify his spot on the third pairing. He's played five straight games since his most recent recall from AHL Lehigh Valley on Nov. 3, but Friday's performance was his first to include points this season. He's added six shots on net, five hits, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over seven outings overall. The 23-year-old blueliner is far from a must-have option in fantasy, but he'll need to continue making a positive impression to stay in the lineup over Egor Zamula and Adam Ginning.