Andrae has been recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley by the Flyers, the team announced Sunday.

Andrae played 42 games with the Flyers last season, registering one goal and six assists, but started this year in the minors. After one game with Lehigh Valley in which the 23-year-old had two assists, the Flyers are bringing him back up to the NHL level with Dennis Gilbert going down to the AHL in a corresponding move. It remains to be seen whether or not he was brought up to play immediately or serve as NHL depth.