Andrae was sent to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Philadelphia fans have been clamoring for more Andrae after a rock-solid season debut in Monday's win over Florida. Instead, they'll get the opposite, as he was sent back to the Phantoms on Wednesday. The 23-year-old averaged 17:20 of ice time with the Flyers in 42 appearances last season, and has proven just about all he can at the AHL level. It shouldn't be long before we see him back in a Philadelphia sweater.