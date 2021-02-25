Gustafsson registered a goal and an assist with two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Gustafsson cranked a one-timer from the point to open the scoring 7:48 into the game, collecting his first goal of the season. He also assisted on Shayne Gostisbehere's power-play tally later in the period. The 28-year-old has provided nine points through his first 14 games as a Flyer.