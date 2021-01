Gustafsson notched two power-play assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

The 28-year-old got his Philly tenure off to a flying start, picking up helpers on two goals with the man advantage in the first period. Gustafsson had a disappointing 2019-20 campaign but piled up 17 goals and 60 points for Chicago the season before, and given the firepower around him on his new club, he could be poised for a rebound.