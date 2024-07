Johnson signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Flyers on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Johnson chipped in five goals, one assist, 60 shots on net, 97 blocked shots and 143 hits in 67 regular-season games between Philadelphia and Buffalo in 2023-24. He will probably occupy a depth spot on the Flyers's blue line in the upcoming campaign.