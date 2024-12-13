Johnson was scratched for the 10th game in a row when he sat out Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

This is Johnson's longest stretch in the press box. He played regularly when Cam York and Jamie Drysdale were both hurt, but they're now healthy. Head coach John Tortorella is also giving long looks to Emil Andrae and Egor Zamula, which has left no room for Johnson to check into the lineup. The 36-year-old has two points, five shots on net, nine PIM, 10 blocked shots and 23 hits over 15 outings.