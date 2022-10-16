Sandstrom (groin) was activated from the injured, non-roster list Sunday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Flyers sent Samuel Ersson to AHL Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move. As a result, Sandstrom will slot in behind Carter Hart as Philadelphia's backup goaltender. He missed the first two games of the year after suffering a groin injury in the preseason. Sandstrom went 0-4-1 in five NHL starts last campaign for the Flyers, posting a 3.23 GAA and a .910 save percentage.