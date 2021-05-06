Sandstrom was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sandstrom will likely serve as an emergency depth option for the Flyers final three games of the season, though will no playoffs in their future, the club could opt to give the 24-year-old netminder his NHL debut. Sandstrom is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason and giving him a chance to play at the NHL level could help the organization determine whether to stick with him for another year or two.