Sandstrom kicked out 29 of 34 shots in a 5-3 loss to Boston on Sunday.

This is the third straight start in which Sandstrom has allowed at least five goals. He's fallen to 2-12-3 with a 3.72 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 19 outings this season. With just two contests left in Philadelphia's schedule, it wouldn't be shocking if this was Sandstrom's last start of the campaign.