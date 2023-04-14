Sandstrom kicked out 34 of 38 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory over Chicago on Thursday.

Sandstrom was beaten twice by Chicago in the first period and surrendered a goal in each of the second and third frames. He has allowed at least four goals in four of his last five contests, but unlike the other four games in that span, Sandstrom came out with the win Thursday. With Philadelphia's campaign over, Sandstrom will finish the season with a 3-12-3 record, 3.72 GAA and .880 save percentage in 20 outings.