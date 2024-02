The Flyers recalled Sandstrom from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Philadelphia placed Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday, necessitating the recall of Sandstrom to back up Samuel Ersson. Sandstrom has been average at the AHL level this season, going 11-6-2 with a 3.23 GAA and an .882 save percentage. The Flyers play back-to-back games Friday in Washington and Saturday at home versus Ottawa, so expect Sandstrom to get one of the starts.