Sandstrom returned to the Flyers on Friday after completing his conditioning assignment with AHL Lehigh Valley.

Sandstrom has a 2.39 GAA and .911 save percentage in seven games with Lehigh Valley this season. With the Flyers, he's posted a 1-6-1 record, 3.37 GAA and .888 save percentage in nine games. Sam Ersson was sent to the minors in a corresponding move, so Sandstrom is expected to serve as the Flyers' No. 2 goaltender behind Carter Hart.