Sandstrom (illness) will return Thursday and back up Samuel Ersson against the Sharks, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Sandstrom is not having a good season, going 1-6-1 with a 3.37 GAA and an .888 save percentage. Carter Hart is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against LA, so the Flyers will have to decide on whether to keep Sandstrom as the backup, or send him to the AHL as he has appeared in only one game in the last 33 days.