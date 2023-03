Sandstrom made 29 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to Carolina on Saturday.

Sandstrom almost made off with his second win of the season, but Martin Necas knocked in a loose puck on a 6-on-4 power play with 0.3 seconds left to tie the game. And then Sebastian Aho completed his hat trick on a rush just 28 seconds into overtime. Sandstrom is 1-10-2 on the season and has just one win in 18 starts over the last two seasons. Two words: waiver wire.