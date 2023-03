Sandstrom turned aside 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

The Flyers never trailed in the game as Sandstrom recorded his second ever win in the NHL, with the first coming back on Nov. 8. The 26-year-old could be in line for more work down the stretch with Carter Hart (lower body) not 100 percent, but Sandstrom's 2-10-2 record, 3.38 GAA and .887 save percentage won't make him a very appealing fantasy option.