Sandstrom made 26 saves in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

The Flyers got out-played for three full periods, leaving their netminder hung out to dry. Sandstrom has given up five goals twice in his last three starts, and his 1-4-0 record is matched by a 3.46 GAA and .896 save percentage. He remains firmly behind Carter Hart on the Philadelphia depth chart.