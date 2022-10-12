Sandstrom's injury was clarified as a groin problem by general manager Chuck Fletcher on Wednesday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Sandstrom's injury was classified as minor, though Fletcher didn't provide a specific recovery timeline for when the netminder might be cleared to return. In his stead, Samuel Ersson is set to serve as the No. 2 option behind Carter Hart. If Sandstrom is deemed healthy in time, the Flyers do have a back-to-back against Tampa Bay and Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday which could be an opportunity for Sandstrom or Ersson to start.