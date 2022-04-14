Sandstrom turned aside 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.

New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. Making his second career NHL start, Sandstrom got basically no help from his defense, as soft play in the Flyers' own zone led to all three goals against him. The 25-year-old rookie could see a significant workload to close out the season with Carter Hart (lower body) on the shelf, but Sandstrom's fantasy value would still be minimal given the state of the team around him.