Sandstrom made 31 saves Wednesday, but the Flyers fell for the first time this season, a 4-3 decision to the host Panthers.

Sandstrom, making his sixth career start, drew a tough assignment against the Stanley Cup-contending Panthers, who entered Wednesday averaging 3.33 goals per game. The 2015 third-round draft pick yielded two first-period goals but kept the Flyers close. Sandstrom's record fell to 0-5-1.