Sandstrom left Saturday's preseason game due to a lower-body injury, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Sandstrom was originally slated to split the game against Boston with Troy Grosenick, but Grosenick had to enter the match earlier than expected. Sandstrom was viewed the favorite to start the year as Carter Hart's backup.
